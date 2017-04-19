By Army Pvt. Nicholas Vidro, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

CINCU TRAINING AREA, Romania, April 19, 2017 — Army engineers help ensure warfighters remain mobile on the battlefield.

That work was highlighted here April 14, as the third iteration of the Resolute Castle training exercise opened with a ceremony dedicated to the combined efforts of U.S. and Romanian engineers.

At the opening ceremony, U.S. and Romanian brigade commanders commended their soldiers on their ability to work together and highlighted the importance of their mission to build the ranges future units will train on.

Not only do combined forces train together for combat, they also train to support one another on and off the battlefield. This is a crucial element to Operation Atlantic Resolve, a NATO mission between the U.S. and its European allies and partners that supports regional stability and promotes peace in Europe.

The ceremony was a chance for a new U.S. task force, formed from the Army’s 926th Engineer Brigade and the 391st Engineer Battalion, to meet the Romanian 10th Engineer Brigade troops responsible for operating the training area, as well as their commander, Romanian Land Forces Brig. Gen. Gheorghe Soare.

“This is a great opportunity to work shoulder to shoulder, and last, but not least, build a strong friendship,” Soare said in his remarks at the ceremony.

U.S. and Romanian forces are now conducting operations at the base, and a British contingent is expected to join them in the coming months. Each nation's flag was raised to symbolize the unity between the allies.

Learning From Partner Nations

Romanian Land Forces Capt. Vlad Verdes, commander of the 52nd Engineer Detachment, said this year's Resolute Castle will be a learning experience for his troops.

“Most of our engineers are experienced, but when they hear that we will be working together they are very glad because it gives them a chance to become more familiar with American procedures,” he said.

“We strive to develop an alliance that is full of character, actions and ideals,” said U.S. Army Col. Paul Mattern, commander of the 926th Engineer Brigade.

Resolute Castle began in 2015 and has proven successful in improving the training infrastructure across Romania for U.S. and Romanian troops. The engineers from both countries regularly work on improving range facilities, including non-standard firing lanes and breach facilities.