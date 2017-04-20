President Signs Bill to Extend Veteran’s Choice Health Care Law

By Terri Moon Cronk DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2017 — President Donald J. Trump signed the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act on April 18, so military veterans can continue receiving health care in the civilian sector when care is not easily accessible from a Veterans Affairs Department provider.

“The veterans have poured out their sweat and blood and tears for this country for so long, and it's time that they're recognized, and it's time that we now take care of them, and take care of them properly,” Trump said after signing the continued health care bill into law in the Roosevelt Room. VIDEO | 00:32 | President Signs Veterans Bill

“This bill will extend and improve the Veterans Choice Program so that more veterans can see the doctor of their choice … and don’t have to wait and travel long distances for VA care. Some people have to travel five hours, eight hours, and they'll have to do it on a weekly basis, and even worse than that. It's not going to happen anymore,” he said.

“This new law is a good start, but there is still much work to do,” Trump said. “We will fight each and every day to deliver the long-awaited reforms our veterans deserve, and to protect those who have so courageously protected each and every one of us.”

