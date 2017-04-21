DoD Announces 2017 Environmental Award Winners

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2017 — The Defense Department today announced the winners of the 2017 Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards, according to a DoD news release.

The awards recognize individuals, teams and installations for their exceptional environmental achievements and innovative, cost-effective environmental practices, the release said.

“The winners’ efforts strengthen the Department of Defense's position as a resourceful environmental steward, both at home and abroad, and demonstrate our continued commitment to fulfilling mission needs through advanced environmental practices and technologies,” James A. MacStravic, performing the duties of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, said in the release.

Recognizing Outstanding Environmental Practices

Established in 1962, the Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards recognize outstanding environmental practices that not only protect the environment, promote efficiency, and improve quality of life, but also support mission readiness, according to the release. Each year, DoD selects individuals, teams and installations that stand out in their ability to achieve these objectives.

These awards promote the use of secure and renewable energy sources; development and implementation of innovative technologies that eliminate waste; reclamation of key water resources; and protection of our Nation’s irreplaceable natural and cultural heritage, the release said.

For 2017, DoD selected the following nine winners from a total of 30 nominees:

-- Natural Resources Conservation, Large Installation: Camp Ripley, Minnesota Army National Guard -- Achieved key natural resources conservation goals through strategic partnerships and successful wildlife and land management.

-- Environmental Quality, Industrial Installation: Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California -- Implemented a highly successful waste management program to reduce hazardous material usage, reduce the generation of hazardous waste, and increase diversion of non-hazardous solid waste on the installation.

-- Environmental Quality, Overseas Installation: U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany -- Created successful partnerships to implement innovative projects to clean up explosive residues, conserve natural resources, and avoid impacts to the environment.

-- Sustainability, Non-Industrial Installation: Eglin Air Force Base, Florida -- Displayed environmental leadership by recycling or reusing municipal solid waste, pursuing alternative energy sources, enhancing the prescribed burn program, and achieving designation as a clean and resilient installation.

-- Sustainability, Individual/Team: Mr. Jeffery D. Schone, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona -- Implemented innovative projects and techniques to recycle demolition debris, reduce costs from ordering excess materials, and improve the installation’s wastewater treatment plant effluent to an A+ standard.

-- Environmental Restoration, Installation: Travis Air Force Base, California -- Implemented successful restoration projects, created collaborative partnerships to protect human health and the environment, and made significant progress cleaning up groundwater contamination.

-- Cultural Resources Management, Small Installation: Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, Japan -- Collaborated with local stakeholders to preserve and promote cultural resources while reinforcing a continued partnership with Japan and improved historic building evaluations.

-- Cultural Resources Management, Individual/Team: Cultural Resources Management Team, Alabama Army National Guard -- Collaborated with the Geographic Information Systems program to design and implement a cohesive integrated management tool for cultural resources management project planning across their installations.

-- Environmental Excellence in Weapon System Acquisition, Small Program: Chromium-Free Wash Primer Replacement Team, U.S. Army Research Laboratory, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland -- Created and employed a testing framework to identify environmentally safe alternatives to wash primer containing carcinogenic hexavalent chromium.