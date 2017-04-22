Mattis Reinforces U.S.-Qatari Strategic Partnership

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met today with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah in Doha, Qatar, Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said in a readout of the meeting.

The meeting closely followed a March 27 meeting between the defense minister and Mattis at the Pentagon, the statement said.

‎The secretary reinforced the importance of deepening the U.S.-Qatari strategic partnership and discussed shared security interests, which include the defeat of ISIS, the statement said.

Mattis reiterated the value of the Qatari support to the counter-ISIS coalition as well as the country's role in maintaining regional stability and security, the statement said.