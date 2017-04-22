Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Mattis Reinforces U.S.-Qatari Strategic Partnership

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Sea Palace in Doha, Qatar, April 22, 2017. Sitting to Mattis' left is his advisor, Sally Donnelly, and Dana Smith, U.S. ambassador to Qatar. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Sea Palace in Doha, Qatar, April 22, 2017. Sitting to Mattis' left is his advisor, Sally Donnelly, and Dana Smith, U.S. ambassador to Qatar. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Sea Palace in Doha, Qatar, April 22, 2017. Sitting to Mattis' left is his advisor, Sally Donnelly, and Dana Smith, U.S. ambassador to Qatar. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley Qatar Meeting
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Sea Palace in Doha, Qatar, April 22, 2017. Sitting to Mattis' left is his advisor, Sally Donnelly, and Dana Smith, U.S. ambassador to Qatar. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley
Download Download Image Link Image details page
today with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah in Doha, Qatar, Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said in a readout of the meeting.

The meeting closely followed a March 27 meeting between the defense minister and Mattis at the Pentagon, the statement said.

‎The secretary reinforced the importance of deepening the U.S.-Qatari strategic partnership and discussed shared security interests, which include the defeat of ISIS, the statement said.

Mattis reiterated the value of the Qatari support to the counter-ISIS coalition as well as the country's role in maintaining regional stability and security, the statement said.


Related Biographies

Jim Mattis
Jim Mattis Qatar SecDef

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe