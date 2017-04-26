Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, April 26, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 23 strikes consisting of 69 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 14 strikes consisting of 22 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, seven strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed eight ISIS wellheads, five oil processing equipment items, two ISIS barges and two fighting positions.

-- Near Tabqah, six strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units and destroyed four fighting positions and a fuel truck.

Additionally, four strikes were conducted from April 24 that have closed within the last 24 hours.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed three barges.

-- On April 24, near Raqqa, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS vehicles.

-- On April 24, near Tabqah, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed two fighting positions and a rocket-propelled grenade team.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted nine strikes consisting of 47 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Kirkuk, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a command-and-control node.

-- Near Mosul, six strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units and a sniper and destroyed eight weapons caches, three mortar systems, two fighting positions, an ISIS vehicle, a rocket system, a front-end loader and a vehicle-borne bomb.

-- Near Rawah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit; and destroyed a tactical vehicle and a weapons cache.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike destroyed eight vehicle-borne-bomb storage areas.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.