Counter-ISIS Strikes Continue in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, April 29, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Coalition military forces conducted 24 strikes consisting of 30 engagements against ISIS targets in Syria:

-- Near Abu Kamal, three strikes destroyed four ISIS oil storage tanks and two ISIS well heads.

-- Near Shadaddi, a strike destroyed a vehicle bomb.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, eight strikes destroyed 21 ISIS boats, three barges, two ISIS well heads, an ISIS oil storage tank and an explosives cache.

-- Near Palmyra, a strike destroyed a front-end loader.

-- Near Raqqa, a strike destroyed a front-end loader.

-- Near Tabqah, 10 strikes engaged 10 ISIS tactical units and destroyed seven fighting positions and four vehicles.

Strikes in Iraq

Coalition military forces conducted eight strikes consisting of 24 engagements against ISIS targets in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of the Iraqi government:

-- Near Huwayjah, a strike destroyed a fighting position.

-- Near Kisik, a strike destroyed a mortar system, an ISIS tactical vehicle and a supply cache.

-- Near Mosul, four strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units, damaged seven ISIS supply routes, suppressed an ISIS mortar team and destroyed four mortar systems, two supply caches, an anti-air artillery system, a tactical vehicle, and an ISIS staging area.

-- Near Sinjar, two strikes destroyed an ISIS staging area and an ISIS weapons facility.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIS terrorist group and the threat it poses to Iraq, Syria, the region and the wider international community. The destruction of targets in Syria and Iraq further limits ISIS' ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing, or remotely piloted aircraft, rocket-propelled artillery and ground-based tactical artillery.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative effect in that location. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is a strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target. The information used to compile the daily strike releases is based on Greenwich Mean Time.