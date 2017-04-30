From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, April 30, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Coalition military forces conducted 20 strikes consisting of 23 engagements against ISIS targets in Syria:

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, six strikes destroyed 12 ISIS barges, six pieces of oil processing equipment, and two ISIS well heads.

-- Near Raqqa, eight strikes engaged six ISIS tactical units and destroyed 10 ISIS barges, three vehicles, two tactical vehicles, and an ISIS bridge.

-- Near Taqbah, six strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units, damaged an ISIS supply route, suppressed an ISIS tactical unit, and destroyed four fighting positions and a vehicle.

Additionally, four strikes conducted April 28 near Taqbah, Syria, closed within the last 24 hours. The strikes destroyed three fighting positions and a vehicle bomb.

Strikes in Iraq

Coalition military forces conducted 10 strikes consisting of 29 engagements against ISIS targets in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of the Iraqi government:

-- Near Qaim, a strike destroyed a vehicle.

-- Near Habbaniyah, a strike destroyed a vehicle bomb.

-- Near Mosul, six strikes engaged six ISIS tactical units, damaged seven ISIS supply routes, suppressed an artillery system, and destroyed two mortar systems, a vehicle, a fighting position, a vehicle bomb, a tactical vehicle and an ISIS staging area.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed a vehicle bomb.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike destroyed a bunker.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIS terrorist group and the threat it poses to Iraq, Syria, the region and the wider international community. The destruction of targets in Syria and Iraq further limits ISIS' ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing, or remotely piloted aircraft, rocket-propelled artillery and ground-based tactical artillery.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative effect in that location. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is a strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target. The information used to compile the daily strike releases is based on Greenwich Mean Time.