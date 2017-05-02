Well-Mannered Staff Member Serves at Corpus Christi Clinic

By William Love, Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, May 2, 2017 — Finley Lewis is the youngest Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi team member sporting lieutenant bars -- a notable fact, as most Navy lieutenants already are in their mid to late 20s. And although most lieutenants' hair isn't generally gray, remarkably, Finley's is completely silver.

So, just how young is Finley? Hint: he was born in March 2012. But Finley's birthday is not what really sets him apart from the other staff.

Honorary Lt. Finley Lewis is, in fact, an expertly trained silver Labrador retriever skilled at enhancing the quality of life, education and morale of patients, as well as clinic's staff.

As the official NHC Corpus Christi facility dog, Finley reports to work each weekday, except Tuesdays and Thursdays, when he enjoys special liberty. His purposeful gait while patrolling the facility's hallways demonstrates his pride in the job, as well as his Navy working uniform vest, complete with lieutenant bars, command ID badge and his call sign, "Happy Maker."

Finley's handler, Pamela Lewis, said he originally was her family dog.

"While stationed in Washington state, we decided on a Labrador retriever, and the breeder let us have pick of the litter," Lewis said. "I was kneeling down looking at all of the 6-week-old puppies, and all of a sudden he just pushes past all of them, gets right in front of me and throws himself on his back, paws in the air, and my husband looks over and says, 'Well, hello Finley!' So he picked me and he came home with us."

And with that surprise beginning, Finley joined the Lewis household. He enjoyed life as a pet, and the family looked after all of his puppy and obedience training, as well as the completion of the Canine Good Citizen program, which earned him the prestige of being a well-mannered dog.

A New Purpose

In the summer of 2014, however, circumstances presented Finley with a new purpose.

In August, Lewis and her husband, a flight instructor, transferred to Training Squadron 35 at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

"Shortly after arriving here, Finley and I underwent six months service dog training together because of a disability I had previously learned that I had," Lewis said. Service dogs are individually trained to perform specific tasks relative to varying disabilities.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, people with a disability are entitled to a service dog to help them live their lives normally. The act allows them to bring their service dog with them to most places that the public is permitted, including restaurants, hotels, housing complexes, and even in air travel.

Lewis said she and Finley trained at In Dog We Trust, an organization in San Antonio that rescues trainable dogs for disabled people, wounded warriors and others.

Training as a Team

She underscored the importance for the handler and dog to train as a team to bond with each other and build trust, as well as to practice commands uniquely structured for each particular disability. For example, service dogs paired with diabetics and those paired with someone who has post-traumatic stress disorder learn completely different instructions, Lewis explained.

Service dog training was a snap for Finely, she said. He was a perfect student and was eager to begin his new role.

An Unexpected Turn

But after he had been Lewis' service dog for nearly a year and a half, Finley's life took another unexpected turn. Lewis said she and Finley suddenly landed a brand new job as a result of a seemingly insignificant conversation she had one day with NHC Corpus Christi's Dr. J. Sandra Leonard.

She was chatting with Leonard about Finley, Lewis said, and Finley suggested visiting the commanding officer, Navy Capt. (Dr.) Guido F. Valdes, to make a pitch for having a facility dog and to demonstrate what a well-trained service dog could do.

"I thought that's all it would be -- that he would say, 'Hey, this is a well-trained service dog. Wouldn't it be great to have one at the clinic?'" Lewis said. "They were very open to the idea, and then suddenly Captain Valdes said, 'Welcome to the team!' After we left his office, I glanced towards Dr. Leonard thinking like, 'What just happened?' I had no idea that Finley and I were interviewing for a job."

Facility dogs can be used in educational settings, physical therapy, and behavioral health to provide assistance with rehabilitation, emotional support, and suicide prevention. In Finley's case, his superb manners are a plus for getting people to feel at ease, no matter which area he visits.

"What's really neat is that when you go into a place like the pharmacy, where people have been waiting and some are frustrated and annoyed, and in walks Finley, and all of a sudden everyone lights up," Lewis said. "I've had patients tell me that they prefer to pick up their meds on the days that Finley works just so that they can see him.

"When they see Finley they get off their phones, and all of a sudden they are not so annoyed," she continued. "Or a lot of times after they have petted Finley, they start telling me about the dog they used to have and then they'll start talking to each other. So by the time I leave, strangers that weren't even looking at each other are now interacting with each other."

Service Dog Ambassador

Besides being an ideal handler, Lewis takes pride in her self-appointed role as a service dog ambassador. Every chance she gets while she and Finley make their clinic rounds, she promotes the benefits of owning a service dog, and explains how to begin the process for obtaining one.

"I want to get as many service dogs for our military veterans as I can -- and our military families, for that matter," she said. "We've got a lot of wives and kids, as well as our wounded warriors, who need service dogs, and they're just so helpful. Finley is my little superhero in so many ways. And I see what he does every day, not just for me, but for all the people here. I can't thank him enough."

Lewis said six wounded warriors and military families at NHC Corpus Christi already have applied for a service dog as the result of a direct encounter with Finley.

"Doing this has healed me more than therapy," she added. "You know, trying to get out and help and being a military wife for over 18 years has been an amazing experience. But what you guys did being in the military, if this can help at all – what I do – then this is my 'thank you.'"