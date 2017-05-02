Department of Defense
Mattis, Work Welcome Tunisian Minister to Pentagon

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work hosted Tunisian Defense Minister Farhat Horchani for a meeting at the Pentagon today.

Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work walks with Tunisian Defense Minister Farhat Horchani before a meeting at the Pentagon, May 2, 2017. The Tunisian minister met with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, as well as with Work. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley
The leaders discussed the importance of the U.S.-Tunisian defense partnership, Tunisia's security situation, and counterterrorism assistance, according to Pentagon spokesperson Navy Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson.

The leaders noted the progress and importance of military training, intelligence sharing and defense cooperation.

Horchani provided great insights and offered ways to address the regional security situation in Northern Africa, Hillson said.

Mattis and Work commended Horchani on Tunisia's recent successes in countering terrorist activities in Tunisia and committed to continuing to grow a strong military relationship with the country, Hillson said.


Readout of Senior Leaders' Meeting With Tunisian Minister of Defense Farhat Horchani
