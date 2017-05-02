U.S.-Japan-South Korea Hold Trilateral Video-Teleconference

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2017 — The United States, Japan, and South Korea held a trilateral secure video-teleconference yesterday to share and coordinate policy response toward North Korea, according to a Defense Department statement.

Chris Johnstone, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia; Koji Kano, Japan director for defense policy; and Brig. Gen. Park Cheol Kyun, South Korean deputy director general for international policy, led their respective interagency delegations, according to the statement.

The three leaders strongly condemned any North Korean action that poses a threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, the statement said.

The United States reaffirmed its ironclad security commitments to South Korea and Japan, according to the statement.

The three parties also resolved to bolster trilateral cooperation and coordination to enhance regional security, the statement said.