National Guard Aids Flood Relief Efforts in Missouri

By Steve Marshall National Guard Bureau

ARLINGTON, Va., May 3, 2017 — Nearly 600 Missouri National Guard members yesterday assisted with flood relief efforts in Missouri, where at least two people have died.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens activated the state’s National Guard soldiers and airmen April 30. The mission’s end date is to be determined, according to National Guard Bureau officials.

Flying Aerial Surveys

Soldiers and airmen have performed varied tasks: Flying aerial surveys in Lakota and Black Hawk helicopters, conducting rescues, transporting first responders and hauling sand for sandbags, a state Guard spokesman said yesterday.

"Parts of the Meramec, Gasconade and Mississippi Rivers are likely to flood higher than we've ever seen in Missouri's recorded history," Greitens said at an April 30 news conference. "For example, the Current River at Van Buren, the highest recorded flood up until Sunday was 29 feet. We're expecting that by Tuesday at 7 a.m., we're going to see 37 feet."

Since April 30, the Missouri National Guard conducted 111 evacuation operations and 136 separate rescue operations, Greitens said.

Fallen tree limbs, broken power lines and swift water have been reported in several parts of the state. Some of Missouri's bridges and structures have been washed out. More than 700 state roads have been closed.

"Thank you to our first responders for their courageous and capable work to keep Missouri families safe and to protect property,” Greitens said in a statement. “Together, we took early action to prepare for this storm, and our pre-staged rescue teams are now executing operations across Missouri. Please stay safe and stay away from rising water."