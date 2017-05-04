Work Salutes Civilian Employees at Spirit of Service Awards Ceremony

By Terri Moon Cronk DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2017 — The Defense Department’s civilian employees support U.S. warfighters and help senior leaders make important decisions to keep DoD strong, Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work said today at the Spirit of Service awards ceremony at the Pentagon.

Held in the building’s center courtyard, the event recognized nearly two dozen regional DoD and service-branch employees for their outstanding performance as part of Public Service Recognition Week.

DoD’s civilian workers support America’s military men and women, who serve stateside and overseas “protecting our citizens, allies and our country,” Work said.

After congratulating the award recipients and thanking them for their service, the deputy secretary added, “Your drive, professionalism and spirit set an extremely high bar for all of us in the department.”

The award recipients come from different backgrounds and have different missions, but all are bound together by a common pledge of public service to serve and defend the nation, Work said.

“They analyze intelligence, facilitate logistics, manage our human resources, oversee our information systems, and keep us all interconnected,” he said. “They engage Congress, and develop critical strategies and plans.”

Quoting the late-President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address, Work said, “Let the public service be a proud and lively career. And, let every man and woman who works in any area of our national government, in any branch, at any level, be able to say with pride and with honor in future years: ‘I served the United States government in that hour of our nation's need.’”

As DoD’s civilian employees look around the world, there should be no question that they serve at a time when the nation needs them, he said, adding that the nation is proud and grateful for their work. VIDEO | 00:36 | Deputy Secretary Presents Spirit of Service Awards

The deputy said he wanted all to know that he and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are well aware of what the federal workforce provides to DoD, and how civilian employees help make the U.S. military the best in the world.

“We’re indebted to all of our public servants and the service they’ve given to this nation,” Work said. “And, we couldn’t be prouder of having you in our civilian workforce and the total force that makes the Department of Defense so strong.”

