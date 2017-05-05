Pentagon Announces Start of Ballistic Missile Defense Review

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis today directed the start of the department’s Ballistic Missile Defense Review, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said in a statement.

The review is conducted to identify ways to strengthen missile-defense capabilities, rebalance homeland and theater defense priorities and provide the necessary policy and strategy framework for the nation's missile defense systems, White said.

Defending the nation and U.S. interests abroad from ballistic missiles is one of the department's highest priorities, she added.

The review, running concurrent to the Nuclear Posture Review, will be led by the deputy secretary of defense and the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and include interagency partners, White said.

The process will culminate in a final report and will be delivered to the president by the end of the year, she said.