U.S. Service Member Dies During Somalia Operation

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2017 — One U.S. service member was killed yesterday during an operation against al-Shabaab near Barii, Somalia, approximately 40 miles west of Mogadishu, according to a U.S. Africa Command news release issued today.

The identity of the fallen U.S., service member is pending notification of next of kin.

Mission With Somalian Army

At the time of the U.S. service member’s death, American forces were conducting an advise-and-assist mission alongside members of the Somali National Army, the release said.

Al-Shabaab presents a threat to Americans and American interests, according to the Africom release.

Al Shabaab's affiliate, al-Qaida, has murdered Americans; radicalizes and recruits terrorists and fighters in the United States and attempts to conduct and inspire attacks against Americans, U.S. allies and U.S. interests around the world, including at home, the release said.

Degrading Al-Qaida

U.S. forces are assisting partner forces to counter al-Shabaab in Somalia to degrade the al-Qaida affiliate's ability to recruit, train and plot external terror attacks throughout the region and in America, according to the release.

American officials said the U.S. continues to support its Somali and regional partners to systematically dismantle this al-Qaida affiliate, and to help them achieve stability and security throughout the region as part of the global counterterrorism effort, the release said.