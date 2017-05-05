Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Mattis Salutes Poland for its Support of NATO

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2017 — In a phone call today, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis thanked Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz for his country’s initiative to spend two percent of its gross domestic product on defense, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said in a statement.

Mattis expressed his appreciation for Poland meeting the September 2014 NATO Wales Summit defense spending pledge, and he emphasized the United States' steadfast commitment to the NATO alliance, White said.

Macierewicz shared his appreciation for the deployment of U.S. forces to Poland, White added.

The two leaders confirmed that they will remain in close contact while in pursuit of strengthening NATO's deterrence against aggression, White said.

Poland joined NATO on March 12, 1999.


Related Biographies

Jim Mattis
Dana W. White

Related Links

Special Report: Operation Atlantic Resolve
Jim Mattis NATO Poland SecDef

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe