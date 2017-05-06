Counter-ISIS Strikes Continue in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, May 6, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 18 strikes consisting of 59 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 18 strikes consisting of 59 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an ISIS storage unit

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, two strikes destroyed nine ISIS oil storage tanks, three ISIS wellheads and three ISIS oil tankers.

-- Near Raqqa, a strike destroyed two front-end loaders and damaged a dam.

-- Near Tabqah, seven strikes engaged six ISIS tactical units; destroyed two ISIS boats, two vehicles, two fighting positions and a vehicle-borne bomb.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted seven strikes consisting of 42 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Mosul, six strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units; destroyed 10 fighting positions, two mortar systems, a vehicle-borne bomb, a supply cache, a vehicle, an ISIS-held building, a rocket-propelled-grenade system, a vehicle-bomb factory; damaged seven ISIS supply routes and a fighting position; and suppressed two mortar teams and an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike destroyed three ISIS oil tankers.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.