U.S., Coalition Continue Strikes Against ISIS

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, May 7, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 29 strikes consisting of 76 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 23 strikes consisting of 37 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, 10 strikes destroyed eight ISIS oil tankers, four ISIS wellheads, two unmanned-aerial-system facilities and an ISIS barge.

-- Near Palmyra, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Raqqa, three strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and destroyed two vehicles, a front-end loader and a fighting position.

-- Near Tabqah, nine strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units; destroyed four fighting positions, two tactical vehicles and another vehicle; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

Officials also released details today on seven strikes conducted earlier in Syria for which information was not complete in time for previous reports:

-- Near Raqqa on May 3, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a mortar system.

-- Near Tabqah on May 3, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two vehicle-borne bombs and two fighting positons.

-- Near Dawr Az Zawr on May 5, a strike destroyed six ISIS barges and a crane.

-- Near Tabqah on May 5, two strikes destroyed a fighting position.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of 47 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Mosul, five strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units and a sniper team; destroyed three vehicle-bomb factories, three tactical vehicles, two fighting positions, two medium machine guns, two vehicle-borne bombs, a mortar system, an anti-air artillery system, a vehicle-bomb facility, a rocket-propelled grenade system and a vehicle-bomb staging area; and damaged four fighting positions and four ISIS supply routes.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed a tactical vehicle.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.