Honor Flight Veterans Honored at White House

By Lisa Ferdinando DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2017 — Veterans of World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars gathered at the White House today, honored for their selfless service and the freedoms that endure to this day because of their brave actions.

The veterans at the White House ceremony were part of an Honor Flight from northern Colorado. Honor Flights are conducted at no cost to the veterans and enable them to see the national memorials of the wars in which they fought.

The men and women who have served and fought for freedom are the nation's most cherished citizens, and are owed a debt of gratitude that will never be fully repaid, Vice President Mike Pence said.

Pence and his wife Karen Pence, and the secretary of Veterans Affairs, David J. Shulkin, hosted the approximately 200 guests today at the White House's Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

"Today it is my great honor, on behalf of the first family, here on National Military Appreciation Month, to welcome so many heroes to this special place," he said.

The veterans are "patriots of the highest order" who stepped forward and served with courage to "protect our nation and the values that we hold dear," Pence said.

The vice president said it is especially humbling to welcome the veterans since he had not served in the military himself.

Pence noted the event comes on the 72nd anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

"It's an honor and privilege more than I can say to be here with so many who fought in the greatest conflict of the 20th century, and who won freedom in World War II," he said.

Debt of Honor and Gratitude

The Honor Flight trips to Washington are deeply meaningful, Pence explained.

"All the people that make these honor flights possible know that this is just about paying a debt of honor and a debt of gratitude that our nation will never be able to fully repay to all of you," Pence said. "But we hope this experience fills your hearts with the absolute assurance that we'll never forget what you've done for us."

Because of the service and sacrifice of those in the room, freedom endures to this day, the vice president said. They fought on the frontlines of freedom.

"You are among the rest of us, but make no mistake about it, you are the best of us," he said. "On behalf of your commander in chief, I'm here to say thanks and to salute your service."

