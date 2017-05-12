Department of Defense
U.S., Singapore, Thai Sailors Conduct Interoperability Exercise

By Courtesy Article, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

SOUTH CHINA SEA, May 12, 2017 — Ships from the Singapore navy, Royal Thai navy and U.S. Navy completed a three-day multilateral Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercise in the South China Sea May 12.

The three-day exercise included a broad spectrum of naval competencies and maritime security training aimed at enhancing cooperation and interoperability among the three navies. The navies are long-time maritime partners under the CARAT series, which began in 1995 with Thailand and Singapore as original participants.

Navy Ensign Joseph Terranova, who hails from Melrose, Mass., and Navy Ensign Michael Quinones, a San Diego native, create stationing maneuvering boards aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett during a divisional tactics exercise. The event was conducted with the Singapore ship RSS Intrepid, Royal Thai navy ship HTMS Naresuan, and littoral combat ship USS Coronado in support of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training multilateral exercise in the South China Sea, May 11, 2017. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises aimed at strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability through bilateral and multilateral engagements ashore and at sea. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Byron C. Linder
Multilateral Naval Exercises

“Multilateral naval exercises provide important opportunities to improve our maritime partnership with the Royal Thai and Republic of Singapore navies, by enhancing our ability to work closely together in cooperative security missions,” said Navy Cmdr. Doug Meagher, commanding officer of the littoral combat ship USS Coronado. “Our sailors certainly are learning extensively from this tremendous experience."

The frigate RSS Intrepid represented the Singapore navy at sea, and the frigate HTMS Naresuan participated from the Royal Thai navy. Participating U.S. ships included the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett and the USS Coronado.

Lt. Col. Leon Chua, Singapore navy, highlighted the value of the Multilateral CARAT. “Through Multilateral CARAT, the three countries got to operate together. It not only enhanced our understanding of each other but also further strengthened our relationship built over the years,” Chua said, who was serving as the commanding officer of the RSS Intrepid.

Robust Schedule

The Singapore navy ship RSS Intrepid, Royal Thai navy ship HTMS Naresuan, and littoral combat ship USS Coronado maneuver off the port side of the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett during a divisional tactics exercise in support of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training multilateral exercise in the South China Sea, May 11, 2017. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises aimed at strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability through bilateral and multilateral engagements ashore and at sea. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Byron C. Linder
While operating together at sea the ships’ crews completed a robust schedule, including divisional tactic maneuvers, visit, board, search-and-seizure training, joint flight operations and communications drills.

"We were pleased to operate at sea with our Republic of Singapore and United States Navy partners during this exercise," said Capt Chaksawat Saiwong, commanding officer, HTMS Naresuan. "This was meaningful training for all three navies and it deepens our long-standing maritime partnership between our nations."

As the premier naval engagement in South and Southeast Asia, CARAT provides a regional venue to address shared maritime security priorities, enhance interoperability among participating forces and develop sustained naval partnerships with nations across this region.

"Multilateral events are important in building strong relationships with our regional partners,” said Cmdr. Claudine Caluori, commanding officer, USS Sterett. “Operating closely with the Royal Thai and Republic of Singapore navies allows us to enhance security in the region and our Sailors are dedicated to working with and learning from these important and necessary exercises."

The participating ships will join the International Maritime Defense Exhibition in Singapore from May 15-18.


