Pacific Partnership Participants Conduct Emergency Exercise in Vietnam

By Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Milburn, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

DANANG, Vietnam, May 15, 2017 — Exercise Pacific Partnership 2017 participating nations joined the Vietnamese border guard, government and nongovernmental agencies, for a combined search and rescue and oil spill response field training exercise here May 13.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Gustavo Llerenas, a hospital corpsman, front left, British Army Capt. Paul Bristow, back right, and Vietnamese emergency responders carry a simulated casualty to receive medical care while participating in a search and rescue and oil spill response field training exercise during Pacific Partnership 2017 in Danang, Vietnam, May 13, 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton
The exercise, which featured a vessel collision scenario, was coordinated by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Danang Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and also included partner-nation participants from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan.

"We’ve been coordinating with Vietnam, partner nations, and our department of defense counterparts to bring this all together for about eight months now,” said Coast Guard Lt. Lucy Love.

Working Together

“The unique thing about this event,” Love continued, “is bringing [nongovernmental organizations] and multiple government agencies from Vietnam, the U.S., as well as partner nations together to collaborate and get an opportunity to get hands on and work together in a way we haven’t done before.”

At the simulated collision, five role players were recovered from the water by Danang border guard vessels with crew and embarked service members from the U.S. and U.K. and brought to the pier for decontamination and medical treatment by the combined team of medical personnel.

One member of that team, Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Igor Davidyuk, a fleet marine force corpsman assigned to Pacific Partnership 17, said the exercise was a great opportunity to further the relationship built in other Pacific Partnership 17 events held in Danang.

U.S. sailors and Vietnamese border guard personnel prepare to moor a rigid hull inflatable boat to a border guard vessel during a search and rescue and oil spill response field training exercise for Pacific Partnership 2017 in Danang, Vietnam, May 13, 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and aims to enhance regional coordination in such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn
“After myself and a couple of the other corpsman ran a first responders course earlier this week with the Vietnamese medical team, it was awesome to see them put the skills we built together to use,” Davidyuk said.

Team Communication

Davidyuk explained that during the exercise, his station was to receive patients post decontamination and direct them to the appropriate Vietnamese medical personnel, giving him a front-row seat to watch the Vietnamese team at work.

“When we first started the course, communicating as a team was an issue due to the language barrier, and today, they were successful in all of the things we had practiced together last week,” he said. “Everyone did an awesome job.”

Now in its 12th year, Pacific Partnership continues to enhance regional partnerships and host-nation relationships through civil-military cooperation, medical exchanges and inter-government agency coordination.


