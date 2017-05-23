U.S. Forces Kill 7 AQAP Militants in Yemen Raid

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2017 — U.S. forces yesterday killed seven Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula militants during a raid against a compound associated with the terror group in Marib governorate, Yemen, according to a U.S. Central Command news release.

Operations such as this provide insight into AQAP's disposition, capabilities and intentions, which allows the U.S. to continue to pursue, disrupt and degrade AQAP, the release said.

During the operation, the release said, U.S. forces killed seven AQAP militants through a combination of small-arms fire and precision airstrikes.

This operation was conducted with the support of the Royal Government of Yemen, according to the release. In conjunction with its Arab allies, the release said, the U.S. will continue to support their efforts in bringing stability to the region by fighting known terrorist organizations like AQAP.

AQAP has taken advantage of ungoverned spaces in Yemen to plot, direct, and inspire terror attacks against America, its citizens and allies around the world, the release said.

The group attacked the U.S. Embassy-Sanaa in 2008, attempted to down Northwest Airlines 253 on Christmas Day 2009, and conspired to send explosive-laden parcels to Chicago in 2010, according to the release.

AQAP has also used its English-language magazine, Inspire, to encourage attacks against the West, and has been linked to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, the 2009 Foot Hood mass shooting and other lone-wolf attacks in the U.S. and Europe, the release said.

AQAP is a formidable terror group that remains committed and capable of attacking Americans and the U.S. homeland, the release said.‎‎