U.S., Coalition Strikes Target ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, May 25, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 34 strikes consisting of 78 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 21 strikes consisting of 29 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Albu Kamal, four strikes destroyed three ISIS oil tanker trucks, two ISIS wellheads, two ISIS fuel tanks, a front-end loader, a crane and a bulldozer.

-- Near Hawl, a strike destroyed a vehicle bomb.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed an ISIS barge.

-- Near Raqqa, 15 strikes engaged 12 ISIS tactical units; and destroyed five fighting positions, four ISIS dump trucks, four vehicles, two artillery systems, a front-end loader and a weapons cache.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted 13 strikes consisting of 49 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Beiji, seven strikes destroyed 22 trenches, six bunkers, a tactical vehicle, a supply cache, an ISIS staging area, a front-end loader and a vehicle bomb.

-- Near Mosul, three strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed five vehicles, four fighting positions, four medium machine guns, three heavy machine guns, three weapons caches, an improvised explosive device, a mortar system, an ISIS staging area, a rocket-propelled grenade system; damaged two ISIS supply routes; and suppressed two mortar teams.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed an ISIS fuel point.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle.

-- Near Tikrit, a strike destroyed an ISIS fuel tank.

Additionally, three strikes were conducted in Syria May 23 that closed within the last 24 hours:

-- Near Raqqa, three strikes destroyed eight command-and-control nodes and destroyed a vehicle bomb-making facility.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.