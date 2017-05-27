U.S., Coalition Continue Strikes Against ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, May 27, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Coalition military forces conducted 18 strikes against ISIS targets in Syria:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, four strikes destroyed four ISIS well heads and an ISIS boat.

-- Near Raqqa, 12 strikes engaged 11 ISIS tactical units and destroyed seven vehicles, five fighting positions, three tunnels, an ISIS headquarters and an ISIS staging area.

-- Near Abu Kamal, Syria, a strike destroyed an ISIS media center.

Also on May 23 near Raqqa, two strikes destroyed three command and control nodes. On May 24, also near Raqqa, four strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed six fighting positions, a mortar system and a vehicle.

Strikes in Iraq

Coalition military forces conducted eight strikes against ISIS targets in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of the Iraqi government:

-- Near Rutbah, a strike destroyed a bunker.

-- Near Beiji, a strike destroyed a mortar system and an ISIS storage container.

-- Near Mosul, two strikes damaged 19 ISIS supply routes and destroyed a vehicle bomb.

-- Near Rawah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an observation post.

-- Near Huwayjah, a strike destroyed an ISIS media center.

-- Near Qaim, two strikes destroyed two ISIS media centers.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIS terrorist group and the threat it poses to Iraq, Syria, the region and the wider international community. The destruction of targets in Syria and Iraq further limits ISIS' ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is a strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.