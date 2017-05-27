Trump Wraps First Overseas Trip With Visit to U.S. Troops in Italy

By Jim Garamone DoD News, Defense Media Activity

President Donald J. Trump speaks to U.S. service members and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, May 27, 2017. Trump traveled to Sicily to attend the G7 Summit and meet with world leaders. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Guerra

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2017 — President Donald J. Trump told service members today at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, that they are the greatest force for peace and justice the world has ever seen.

The president spoke to service members and their families at the end of his first overseas trip as president, and he detailed the trip to them.

“Our travels took us to some of the holiest sites in the three Abrahamic religions, and to gatherings of both America’s oldest and newest friends,” he said. “We traveled the world to strengthen longstanding alliances, and to form a new partnership among nations devoted to the task of eradicating the terrorism that plagues our planet.”

Trump said he is more confident than ever that the will exists for nations to work together against the terrorists that launched recent attacks in Manchester, England, and in Egypt.

“Together, civilized nations will crush the terrorists, block their funding, strip them of their territory, and drive them out of this Earth,” he told the service members.

A Pledge of Cooperation, Security

The president believes he has “paved the way for a new era of cooperation among the nations of the world to defeat the common enemy of terrorism and provide our children with a much more hopeful future.”

And American service members provide much of the security and strength that will be needed against the terrorists. “I want you to know that you have a commander in chief who will never, ever forget,” he said. “Never, ever.”

“My pledge to you is that we will always protect those who protect us,” he continued. “You are protecting us, and we will always remember that, and we will always, always protect you.”

