Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, May 29, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday’s strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Coalition military forces conducted 18 strikes consisting of 21 engagements against ISIS targets in Syria:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed three ISIS well heads.

-- Near Tanf, a strike destroyed three ISIS bunkers.

-- Near Dawr Az Zawr, seven strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit, damaged an ISIS-held building, and destroyed nine ISIS fuel trucks, five ISIS well heads, an ISIS oil still and a vehicle bomb facility.

-- Near Raqqa, eight strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and destroyed two fighting positions, two vehicles, two vehicle bomb factories, two vehicle bomb facilities, and an ISIS mechanical facility.

-- Near Tabqa, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a fighting position.

Additionally, three strikes were conducted in Syria on May 27 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- Near Raqqa, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a six fighting positions, an ISIS-held building and a weapons cache.

Strikes in Iraq

Coalition military forces conducted seven strikes consisting of 58 engagements against ISIS targets in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of the Iraqi government:

-- Near Hawayjah, a strike destroyed two vehicles.

-- Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle, a vehicle bomb and a vehicle bomb facility.

-- Near Mosul, five strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units; damaged 14 ISIS supply routes and a vehicle bomb; suppressed seven fighting positions and two ISIS tactical units; and destroyed 49 vehicles, seven ISIS roadblocks, three fighting positions, two mortar systems, an ISIS checkpoint, an ISIS staging area, a carport, a command and control node, a rocket-propelled grenade system and a medium machine gun.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIS terrorist group and the threat it poses to Iraq, Syria, the region and the wider international community. The destruction of targets in Syria and Iraq further limits ISIS' ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect. For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is a strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.