Need for Collaboration Highlights Mattis Meeting With Australian Leader

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull emphasized the importance of working together in addressing shared security challenges during a meeting in Singapore today on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, a major annual forum for key leaders in the Asia-Pacific region.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, meets with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 2, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Exchange of Views

Navy Cmdr. Gary Ross, a spokesman for Mattis, said in a statement that the secretary and the prime minister exchanged views on a range of global security issues and that both emphasized the importance of continued close collaboration in addressing shared security challenges.

Appreciation

Mattis expressed his appreciation to the prime minister for hosting the upcoming Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations in Sydney, Ross added, and for his desire to use the consultations as an opportunity to further strengthen the long-standing alliance between the United States and Australia.

