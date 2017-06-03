Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, June 3, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 17 strikes consisting of 30 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 17 strikes consisting of 30 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, two strikes destroyed nine ISIS oil tanks and seven ISIS oil stills.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes destroyed 25 ISIS oil barrels, four ISIS oil stills, four ISIS wellheads and two ISIS oil trucks.

-- Near Raqqa, 10 strikes engaged seven ISIS tactical units and destroyed 12 vehicles, five fighting positions, four tactical vehicles, two vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices and an ammunition cache.

Officials also reported that five June 1 strikes near Raqqa engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed 17 fighting positions, an ISIS headquarters, an ISIS-held building and an IED. Those details were not yet available at the time of yesterday's report.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted eight strikes consisting of 41 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Hwayjah, a strike destroyed a vehicle and a mortar cache.

-- Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS-held building and a vehicle.

-- Near Kisik, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS checkpoint and a supply cache.

-- Near Mosul, five strikes engaged four ISIS tactical units and a sniper; destroyed 21 fighting positions, three medium machine guns, three mortar systems, two rocket-propelled grenade systems, and two vehicle-borne IEDs; damaged five fighting positions; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit and mortar team.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.