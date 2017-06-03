Mattis, Indonesian Defense Minister Discuss Cooperation

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu discussed security challenges and defense cooperation during a bilateral meeting today on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore, Navy Cmdr. Gary Ross, a spokesman for Mattis, said in a statement.

Need for Continued Unity

The two defense leaders exchanged views on the regional security environment and highlighted the need for continued unity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to address shared challenges facing Southeast Asia, Ross said.

Mattis and Ryamizard also discussed cooperation on countering violent extremism from groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, he added, and addressed the threat posed by returning foreign fighters.

Continuing Cooperation

"Secretary Mattis relayed his appreciation for the broad range of U.S.-Indonesian defense cooperation and encouraged Indonesia's continuing contributions to regional security," Ross said. "They emphasized continued cooperation in maritime domain awareness and information sharing to combat transnational threats."

The secretary and his counterpart also discussed the importance of supporting Indonesia's defense modernization efforts through strengthening bilateral training, interoperability, and defense trade, he said.