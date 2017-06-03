Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Mattis, Indonesian Defense Minister Discuss Cooperation

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu discussed security challenges and defense cooperation during a bilateral meeting today on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore, Navy Cmdr. Gary Ross, a spokesman for Mattis, said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attends the Shangri-La Dialogue -- the International Institute for Strategic Studies' 16th Asia security summit -- in Singapore, June 2, 2017. DOD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attends the Shangri-La Dialogue -- the International Institute for Strategic Studies' 16th Asia security summit -- in Singapore, June 2, 2017. DOD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attends the Shangri-La Dialogue -- the International Institute for Strategic Studies' 16th Asia security summit -- in Singapore, June 2, 2017. DOD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr Security Summit
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attends the Shangri-La Dialogue -- the International Institute for Strategic Studies' 16th Asia security summit -- in Singapore, June 2, 2017. DOD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Download Download Image Link Image details page

Need for Continued Unity

The two defense leaders exchanged views on the regional security environment and highlighted the need for continued unity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to address shared challenges facing Southeast Asia, Ross said.

Mattis and Ryamizard also discussed cooperation on countering violent extremism from groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, he added, and addressed the threat posed by returning foreign fighters.

Continuing Cooperation

"Secretary Mattis relayed his appreciation for the broad range of U.S.-Indonesian defense cooperation and encouraged Indonesia's continuing contributions to regional security," Ross said. "They emphasized continued cooperation in maritime domain awareness and information sharing to combat transnational threats."

The secretary and his counterpart also discussed the importance of supporting Indonesia's defense modernization efforts through strengthening bilateral training, interoperability, and defense trade, he said.

Related Biographies

Jim Mattis

Related Links

Special Report: Travels With Mattis
Secretary's Flickr Site
Asia-Pacific Indonesia Jim Mattis SecDef Shangri-La Dialogue

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe