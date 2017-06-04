Department of Defense
Delegations Focus on Counterterrorism, Maritime Security, North Korea

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, other regional defense leaders and the heads of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations delegations had a "robust" exchange of views on regional security issues in a meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asia security conference today in Singapore, Navy Cmdr. Gary Ross, a spokesman for Mattis, said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with the defense ministers and delegation heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations during the 16th Shangri-La Dialogue Asia security summit in Singapore, June 4, 2017. DOD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
The meeting focused on counterterrorism and maritime security cooperation, as well as the threat posed by North Korea, Ross said.

Appreciation for 40-Year Relationship

"Participants expressed appreciation for U.S.-ASEAN cooperation, noting the 40th anniversary of U.S.-ASEAN relations," Ross said.

Fostering Continued Cooperation

They highlighted the importance of ASEAN unity, he added, and welcomed continued progress in fostering practical defense cooperation within the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus framework. They looked forward to the the fifth such meeting in October, Ross said.


