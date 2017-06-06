Coalition Strikes at Pro-Regime Forces in Syria Deconfliction Zone

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, June 6, 2017 — Coalition forces destroyed additional pro-Syrian regime forces that advanced inside the well-established deconfliction zone in southern Syria today.

Despite previous warnings, pro-regime forces entered the agreed-upon deconfliction zone with a tank, artillery, anti-aircraft weapons, armed technical vehicles and more than 60 soldiers posing a threat to coalition and partner forces based at the At Tanf Garrison.

Warnings Issued

The coalition issued several warnings via the deconfliction line before destroying two artillery pieces and an anti-aircraft weapon and damaging a tank, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials said.

On May 18, the coalition conducted a strike against pro-Syrian regime forces that had advanced a significant distance into the deconfliction zone, threatening the coalition forces at At Tanf, officials noted.

Coalition forces have been operating in the At Tanf area for many months, they added, training and advising vetted Syrian partner forces engaged in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

"The coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime or pro-regime forces, but remains ready to defend themselves if pro-regime forces refuse to vacate the deconfliction zone," officials said in a statement. "The coalition calls on all parties in southern Syria to focus their efforts on the defeat of ISIS, which is our common enemy and the greatest threat to regional and worldwide peace and security."