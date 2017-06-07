DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2017 — Pentagon officials are "heartened" by Canada's announcement today of a new defense policy that will increase its defense budget and the size of its military, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement.

"The United States welcomes Canada's marked increase in investment in their military and their continued commitment to a strong defense relationship with the United States and NATO," the secretary said.

Policy Demonstrates Resolve

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan announced details of the policy during a news conference in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

Mattis said the new policy demonstrates Canada's resolve to build additional military capacity and a more capable fighting force.

"In light of today's security challenges around the world," he added, "it's critical for Canada's moral voice to be supported by the hard power of a strong military."