Canada's New Defense Policy Draws Praise From Mattis

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2017 — Pentagon officials are "heartened" by Canada's announcement today of a new defense policy that will increase its defense budget and the size of its military, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement.

A Canadian soldier takes part in a simulated battle during Exercise Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright in Alberta, Canada, May 28, 2017. About 4,000 Canadian and 1,000 service members from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and France participated in the exercise. U.S. National Guard photo by Army Spc. Elizabeth Scott
"The United States welcomes Canada's marked increase in investment in their military and their continued commitment to a strong defense relationship with the United States and NATO," the secretary said.

Policy Demonstrates Resolve

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan announced details of the policy during a news conference in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

Mattis said the new policy demonstrates Canada's resolve to build additional military capacity and a more capable fighting force.

"In light of today's security challenges around the world," he added, "it's critical for Canada's moral voice to be supported by the hard power of a strong military."


