Face of Defense: College Student Earns Top Grade in Gunnery

By Army Sgt. Russell Toof 99th Regional Support Command

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J., June 9, 2017 — Wearing a tactical vest almost as big as she is, Army Spc. Allison Clevenger almost disappears into all the computers and equipment in the back of the Stryker M1135 nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance vehicle that she rides in.

Listening intently to voice communication from the range tower and locked into a monitor just inches from her face, she seems at home despite being a five-hour car ride away from where she lives.

Clevenger is a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the U.S. Army Reserve's 300th Chemical Company. The unit out of Morgantown, West Virginia, was here last month completing live-fire qualifications with a M2 .50-caliber machine gun. The exercise was an extension of the Cold Steel exercise that took place at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in April.

Psychology Student

Clevenger, a full-time student studying psychology at West Virginia University, lights up and laughs when asked about why she chose her military occupational specialty. "I picked the MOS because my recruiter showed me a video and it looked really interesting," she said.

She said hopes to get a job with the Veterans Affairs Department after she graduates from college. "Anything to do with helping soldiers," she said of her anticipated career.

For now, Clevenger goes about diligently doing her job in the Army Reserve. On the crew of three, she works as the assistant surveyor. "Every time we drop a marker, any time that we'd hit contamination, it would all get logged, and that's what the assistant surveyor does," she explained.

Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialists are primarily responsible for defending the country against the threat of CBRN weapons and weapons of mass destruction. Their skills include preparation for CBRN defense actions and procedures, wear and use of protective equipment, hazardous material certification and exposure to toxic agents while wearing CBRN protective equipment.