Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson to Kick Off Warrior Games With Concert

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

CHICAGO, June 9, 2017 —

A star-studded concert featuring Grammy Award winning artists Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will kick off the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games -- the annual Paralympic-style competition for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans -- at Soldier Field here July 1.

"The men and women that serve and protect this country on a daily basis allow the rest of us the freedoms we enjoy," Shelton said. "I'm proud to be part of this event and root these heroes on to victory at this year's Warrior Games."

Clarkson said she shares Shelton's enthusiasm.

"I can't wait to perform this year at the Warrior Games! Any time we can all be a part of something that lifts up and shines a light on all of these heroes that are participating is an amazing moment! We need more of these moments," she said. "These men and women have put their lives on the line for us and have overcome so much in the process of doing that! It will be a tremendous honor to perform for them and their families who have sacrificed so much!"

Comedian Jon Stewart is returning as master of ceremonies for this year's event. "Last year the Warrior Games were so impactful that I couldn't wait to participate again as the master of ceremonies for the 2017 Games," he said. "This is a can't-miss event for Chicago. Join me in celebrating our nation's service members."

Eight Adaptive Sports

The star-studded event will officially kick off the 2017 DoD Warrior Games, scheduled to begin June 30 and run through July 8. About 265 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans representing teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command, as well as military forces from the United Kingdom and Australia. Athletes will participate in eight adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and wheelchair basketball.

"Warrior Games showcases the resilience and triumph of these athletes after overcoming significant injuries and illnesses," said Navy Capt. Brent Breining, director of the 2017 DoD Warrior Games. "Having artists like Blake and Kelly perform at our opening ceremony concert demonstrates their support and gratitude for our military service men and women, and encourages people to get out and show their support for these heroes."

To purchase tickets for the DoD Warrior Games opening ceremony concert, click on the "Ticket" icon at the Warrior Games website.