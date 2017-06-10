U.S., Coalition Continue Strikes to Defeat ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, June 10, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 27 strikes consisting of 70 engagements], Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 21 strikes consisting of 30 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an ISIS oil refinery.

-- Near Raqqah, 20 strikes engaged 12 ISIS tactical units; destroyed seven fighting positions, four vehicles, three ISIS headquarters, a car bomb, and an ISIS-held building; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of 40 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Al Huwayjah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS-held buildings, a supply cache and an ISIS headquarters.

-- Near Bayji, a strike destroyed three car bombs, two car-bomb staging areas and a tactical vehicle.

-- Near Kisik, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed five fighting positions and a car bomb, and damaged two fighting positions.

-- Near Mosul, three strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed seven fighting positions, three ISIS-held buildings, a command and control node, a car bomb, and a car-bomb staging area; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit and a mortar system.

Previously Unreported



Additionally, seven previously unreported strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on June 7-8.

-- On June 7, near Raqqah, Syria, a strike destroyed an ISIS minefield.

-- On June 8, near Raqqah, Syria, three strikes destroyed four fighting positions and a car bomb.

-- On June 8, near Mosul, Iraq, two strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units; destroyed three front-end loaders, a car-bomb facility, a fighting position, a rocket-propelled grenade system, an excavator, and a command and control node; damaged 12 ISIS supply routes and a fighting position; and suppressed two ISIS tactical units.

-- On June 8, near Rawah, Iraq, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed four ISIS-held buildings.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.