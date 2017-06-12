From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, June 12, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 36 strikes consisting of 64 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 29 strikes consisting of 37 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, six strikes destroyed four ISIS tanks, six ISIS oil tanks, two ISIS wellheads, an ISIS oil separation tank, an ISIS oil refinery, an ISIS oil truck and an ISIS oil still.

-- Near Raqqa, 23 strikes engaged 20 ISIS tactical units; destroyed 16 fighting positions, two vehicles and two ISIS boats; damaged five ISIS supply routes; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted seven strikes consisting of 27 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Fallujah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a fighting position.

-- Near Kisik, a strike destroyed a mortar system.

-- Near Mosul, four strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units; destroyed five fighting positions, two supply caches, a mortar system, a command-and-control node, an artillery system and a vehicle; and damaged two fighting positions.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a tunnel.

June 10 Strikes

Additionally, 12 strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on June 10 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- Near Raqqa, Syria, 11 strikes engaged nine ISIS tactical units; destroyed eight fighting positions, a tunnel, a weapons storage facility, and a command-and-control node; damaged an ISIS factory; and suppressed a sniper.

-- Near Mosul, Iraq, one strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed four barriers, a command-and-control node, a vehicle-borne-bomb facility and a fuel storage facility; and damaged seven ISIS supply routes.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.