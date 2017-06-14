Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, June 14, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 31 strikes consisting of 50 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 28 strikes consisting of 32 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, three strikes destroyed three ISIS wellheads, three ISIS oil storage tanks and an ISIS oil separation tank.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed nine ISIS oil storage tanks, two ISIS wellheads and a vehicle.

-- Near Raqqa, 20 strikes engaged 14 ISIS tactical units; destroyed 12 fighting positions, five vehicles, five ISIS boats, two vehicle-borne bombs, a recoilless rifle, a command-and-control node and a tunnel; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of 18 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Kisik, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed 12 fighting positions, a supply cache, a mortar system and a command-and-control node; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Mosul, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit, destroyed a fighting position and a command-and-control node and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Tuz, a strike damaged a fighting position.

June 11-12 Strikes

Additionally, 12 strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on June 111-12 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- On June 11, near Raqqa, Syria, two strikes destroyed two fighting positions.

-- On June 12, near Raqqa, Syria, nine strikes engaged six ISIS tactical units and destroyed seven fighting positions, an improvised explosive device factory, an ISIS staging area, an ammo cache and a command-and-control node.

-- On June 12, near Mosul, Iraq, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a command-and-control node, a fighting positon and a supply cache.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.