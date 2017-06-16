Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, June 16, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 35 strikes consisting of 84 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 29 strikes consisting of 39 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, three strikes destroyed three ISIS wellheads.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, six strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed five ISIS oil storage tanks, two vehicles and an ISS wellhead.

-- Near Raqqa, 20 strikes engaged 14 ISIS tactical units and a sniper and destroyed nine fighting positions, four vehicles, three mortar systems, two supply caches, two ISIS headquarters, a heavy machine gun and a home-made explosives factory.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of 45 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Haditha, a strike destroyed a vehicle bomb.

-- Near Kisik, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed 10 fighting positions, four mortar systems, a tunnel entrance, a supply cache, and a vehicle; damaged four fighting positions; and suppressed four mortar teams.

-- Near Mosul, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit, destroyed a fighting position and damaged a fighting position.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed a tactical vehicle.

June 14 Strike

Additionally, a June 14 strike was conducted in Iraq that closed within the last 24 hours:

-- Near Mosul, Iraq, a strike destroyed a fighting position, damaged 16 ISIS supply routes, and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.