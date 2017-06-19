Navy Identifies 7 Deceased Fitzgerald Sailors

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2017 — The remains of seven sailors previously reported missing were located June 18 in flooded berthing compartments, after divers gained access to the spaces that were damaged when the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald was involved in a collision with the Philippine-flagged merchant vessel ACX Crystal, according to a U.S. 7th Fleet news release.

The deceased are:

-- Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia;

-- Petty Officer 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego;

-- Petty Officer 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut;

-- Petty Officer 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas;

-- Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California;

-- Petty Officer 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland, and

-- Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio.

The incident is currently under investigation.