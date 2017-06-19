U.S. Showcases F-35 Lighting II Aircraft at Paris Air Show

From a U.S. European Command News Release

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany, June 19, 2017 — U.S. military equipment and personnel will take part in this year’s International Paris Air Show, which starts today and runs through June 25 in Le Bourget, France, according to a U.S. European Command news release.

Aircraft on display this year include a CH-47 Chinook and an AH-64 Apache helicopter, two F-35A Lighting IIs, a CV-22 Osprey, a C-130J Super Hercules, a P-8 Poseidon, two F-16 Fighting Falcons, and, for public days, a KC-135R Stratotanker.

Held every two years, the International Paris Air Show represents a unique opportunity for the United States to showcase its leadership in aerospace technologies while supporting various armament procurement competitions taking place throughout Europe.

Showcasing Aircraft Technology

“The impact of air superiority provided by our F-35s is integral to supporting our warfighters and NATO Allies,” said Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe. “Showcasing our cutting-edge aircraft technology is one of many ways we ensure ready forces while deterring threats from the outset.”

Along with the aircraft, approximately 150 aircrew and support personnel from bases in Europe and the U.S. are scheduled to attend. Participation in this premier event highlights the strength of the U.S. commitment to the security of Europe and demonstrates that U.S. industry is producing equipment that will be critical to the success of current and future military operations.

These aircraft represent the fifth-generation fighters, mobility, strike, refueling, and reconnaissance capabilities of the U.S. military.