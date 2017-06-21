ISIS Terrorists Destroy Mosul Mosque in Iraq

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2017 — The government of Iraq announced that Islamic State of Iraq and Syria terrorists today destroyed the Great Mosque of al-Nuri in western Mosul, Iraq, according to a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve news release.

The mosque was well known as the place where ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his infamous speech announcing the Islamic State’s caliphate on July 4, 2014, the release said.

"As our Iraqi Security Force partners closed in on the al-Nuri mosque, ISIS destroyed one of Mosul’s and Iraq's great treasures,” said Army Maj. Gen. Joseph M. Martin, commanding general of Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command-Operation Inherent Resolve.

“This is a crime against the people of Mosul and all of Iraq, and is an example of why this brutal organization must be annihilated,” Martin said. “The responsibility of this devastation is laid firmly at the doorstep of ISIS, and we continue to support our Iraqi partners as they bring these terrorists to justice. However, the battle for the liberation of Mosul is not yet complete, and we remain focused on supporting the ISF with that objective in mind."

CJFLCC-OIR is the ground forces command in Iraq that supports Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve’s ongoing multinational coalition mission to defeat ISIS in Iraq.

According to the release, the mosque had stood in Mosul for over eight centuries, and its famous leaning minaret earned the city of Mosul the nickname “the hunchback.”

The coalition is working by, with, and through the government of Iraq to defeat ISIS in Mosul and throughout Iraq. The coalition contributes to the defeat of ISIS by providing the Iraqi forces with equipment, training, intelligence and surveillance, precision fire support and military advice to leaders. The coalition has enabled the Iraqi Security Forces to reclaim over 47,000 square kilometers of their land from ISIS for the people of Iraq.