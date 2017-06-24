From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, June 24, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 34 strikes consisting of 85 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 31 strikes consisting of 43 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, six strikes destroyed 10 ISIS oil storage tanks, four front-end loaders, two vehicles, a vehicle-borne-bomb facility and a pumpjack.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed a front-end loader.

-- Near Hasakah, two strikes destroyed four artillery systems and two tanks.

-- Near Raqqa, 21 strikes engaged 15 ISIS tactical units; destroyed 10 fighting positions, six vehicles, a vehicle-borne bomb, an ISIS staging area, a tactical vehicle, a mortar tube and a mortar system; damaged an ISIS supply route; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Shadaddi, a strike destroyed an ISIS vehicle-borne-bomb factory.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of 42 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Mosul, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and two snipers; destroyed 14 fighting positons, five medium machine guns, four mortar systems, three supply caches, two rocket-propelled grenade systems and a sniper position; and suppressed a mortar team.

-- Near Rawah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS staging area.

June 21-22 Strikes

Additionally, three strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on June 21-22 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- On June 21, near Raqqa, Syria, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed four ISIS staging areas, three vehicles, three fighting positons and a vehicle-borne bomb; damaged a vehicle-borne-bomb factory; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

-- On June 22, near Raqqa, Syria, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed two fighting positions.

-- On June 22, near Kisik, Iraq, a strike damaged six ISIS supply routes.

-- On June 22, near Mosul, Iraq, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed seven vehicles, two medium machine guns, two rocket-propelled grenade systems, an ISIS staging area, a fighting positon and a vehicle-borne bomb; and suppressed two mortar teams.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.