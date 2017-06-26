Military Strikes Target ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, June 26, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 21 strikes consisting of 75 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 18 strikes consisting of 23 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed two ISIS oil storage tanks.

-- Near Shadaddi, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS-held buildings.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, three strikes destroyed six ISIS oil storage tanks, four ISIS pump jacks and two ISIS facilities.

-- Near Raqqa, 12 strikes engaged 12 ISIS tactical units and destroyed seven fighting positions, four vehicles and a tunnel system.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of 52 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Mosul, two strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units; destroyed 20 fighting positions, four command-and-control nodes, four heavy machine guns, two supply caches, two mortar systems and an ISIS-held building; damaged two fighting positions; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Samarra, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

June 24 Strikes

Additionally, six strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on June 24 that closed within the last 24 hours:

-- Near Abu Kamal, Syria, a June 24 strike destroyed 25 ISIS oil storage tanks and eight ISIS oil stills.

-- Near Raqqa, Syria, a June 24 strike destroyed two fighting positions.

-- Near Kisik, Iraq, three June 24 strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed six fighting positions, a weapons cache, a command-and-control node, a medium machine gun and a piece of inoperable equipment; and damaged a fighting position.

-- Near Mosul, Iraq, a June 24 strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.