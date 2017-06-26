DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi met here today to discuss the importance of the U.S.-India relationship and the role of both nations in cooperating to foster democratic laws and principles, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said Mattis applauded India's long-term efforts to promote stability in the Indian Ocean region.

"The two pledged to continue the strong defense partnership between both nations and broaden military to military engagements," she added.