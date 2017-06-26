Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsArticle

Mattis Meets With India's Prime Minister

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

PRINT  |  E-MAIL  |  CONTACT AUTHOR

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, June 26, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, June 26, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, June 26, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr Leader Meeting
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, June 26, 2017. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr
Download Download Image Link Image details page
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi met here today to discuss the importance of the U.S.-India relationship and the role of both nations in cooperating to foster democratic laws and principles, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said. 

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said Mattis applauded India's long-term efforts to promote stability in the Indian Ocean region.

"The two pledged to continue the strong defense partnership between both nations and broaden military to military engagements," she added.


Related Biographies

Jim Mattis
India Jim Mattis SecDef

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe