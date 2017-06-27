Department of Defense
Mattis Arrives in Germany for Marshall Plan Commemoration

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2017 — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in Germany today, where he will provide remarks highlighting the 70th anniversary of the Marshall Plan at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, according to a DoD news release.

Marshall Center Seal. DoD graphic Marshall Center Seal
The Marshall Plan initiative provided more than $13 billion in economic support to help rebuild Western European economies after the end of World War II.

Meeting With German Defense Minister

During the visit, Mattis will also meet with German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to discuss common security issues, the release said.

The Marshall Center, located in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, is an international security and defense studies institute founded as a partnership between the U.S. and German governments.


Jim Mattis

