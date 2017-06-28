Face of Defense: Maintenance Supervisor Mentors Fellow Soldiers

By Army Capt. Gregory McElwain 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa., June 28, 2017 — When it comes to experience, it is difficult to find someone with more than Army Master Sgt. James Montes, the senior maintenance supervisor for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard's 213th Regional Support Group, a veteran senior noncommissioned officer with almost 39 years of military service.

Montes enlisted right out of high school on July 18, 1978, in Fort Hood, Texas, looking for the chance to increase his mechanical skills and continue his education.

After more than nine years of active-duty Army service, he felt the frequent transfers placed undue stress on his young family, and so he joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

He has since deployed with the 213th Regional Support Group three times, and is now a trusted mechanic and instructor.

Veteran NCO

After more than 30 years with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Montes said he believes his current role is to mentor junior soldiers.

“The leadership traits that were taught to me have not changed. I have been passing those same traits down. Honesty, integrity, selfless service -- I have been teaching those since day one,” said Montes, who calls Allentown, Pennsylvania, home.

Montes is the master driver here, and he was tasked to lead the bus driver training for the 213th Regional Support Group during the unit’s annual training June 9.

Army Sgt. Raul Sierra, the 213th Regional Support Group property book noncommissioned officer, served as Montes’ assistant trainer during the event. Sierra said he was impressed with how the class was run, and feels fortunate to teach with Montes.

‘He Knows His Stuff’

“He walks around with a swagger because he really knows his stuff,” he said. “He is polite about it though, and does not throw it in your face. He asks, ‘Do you know?’ and says, ‘I want to show you; you will need to take care of this when I am gone.’”

Army Pvt. Daniel Olson, a signal information service specialist with the 213th Regional Support Group, said Montes possesses a wealth of knowledge that no one else has.

“He knows what he is doing in every aspect. If you ask a question, he has an answer; if he does not have an answer, he knows who does and will get back to you with an answer,” Olson said.

Montes respects the quality of the new generation of enlistees, many of whom he has instructed throughout his years of service.

“The next generation seems to pick up information faster than my generation did,” he said.

Montes said he attributes this to the automated training and the improved teaching methods that the Army has developed.

After a long day of classroom and road training, he proudly watched the soldiers he trained step up to train the next group of soldiers.

“I am passing on what I have learned and I am proud to watch them carry on the training and their growing leadership,” Montes said. “We have to take care of the younger soldiers because they are our future. Lead them properly; give them the tools so that they can succeed. We have to pass that on.”