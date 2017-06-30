Counter-ISIS Strikes Continue in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, June 30, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 34 strikes consisting of 90 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 30 strikes consisting of 46 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, four strikes destroyed seven ISIS oil trucks, five oil separators, a front-end loader, an oil tank and a wellhead.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes destroyed four ISIS oil stills, four oil storage tanks, a modular oil refiner and a wellhead.

-- Near Raqqa, 20 strikes engaged 15 ISIS tactical units and destroyed 18 fighting positions, three vehicles, three front-end loaders, two tactical vehicles and a mortar system.

-- Near Shadaddi, a strike destroyed a mortar system and a tunnel.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of 44 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Beiji, a strike destroyed an ISIS vehicle, a staging area, a tactical vehicle, a storage facility and a vehicle-borne bomb.

-- Near Mosul, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed 14 fighting positions, four supply caches, two tunnels and a mortar system; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

June 28 Strikes

Additionally, seven strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on June 28 that closed within the last 24 hours.

-- Near Shadaddi, Syria, six strikes destroyed an ISIS headquarters, three weapons caches, a staging area and a mortar system.

-- Near Mosul, Iraq, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed four fighting positions, three medium machine guns, a supply cache, a mortar system, a staging area and a heavy machine gun; damaged two fighting positions and two ISIS supply routes; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.