Officials Provide Details of Latest Strikes Against ISIS

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, July 2, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 22 strikes consisting of 66 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 17 strikes consisting of 19 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Abu Kamal, five strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and destroyed three front-end loaders, two well heads, two oil separator tanks, two vehicles, two cranes and a grader.

-- Near Al Shadaddi, a strike destroyed two ISIS-held buildings.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, two strikes destroyed 20 ISIS oil storage barrels and six oil tankers.

-- Near Raqqah, nine strikes engaged eight ISIS tactical units and destroyed seven fighting positions, a tactical vehicle, a front-end loader, a mortar system and a heavy machine gun.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted five strikes consisting of 47 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Mosul, three strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and a sniper team; destroyed 13 fighting positions, eight roadside bombs, three medium machine guns, and a supply cache; damaged 11 fighting positions; and suppressed four sniper teams and two ISIS tactical units.

-- Near Rawah, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a tactical vehicle, a mortar system and a vehicle.

Previously Unreported

Additionally, seven previously unreported strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on June 29-30.

-- June 29: Near Raqqah, Syria, a strike damaged 24 fighting positions.

-- June 30: Near Dayr Az Zawr, Syria, three strikes engaged three ISIS tactical units and destroyed four ISIS-held buildings, two command and control nodes and three oil stills.

-- June 30: Near Mosul, Iraq, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed 23 vehicles, 10 fighting positions, two medium machine guns, two front-end loaders, two car bombs, an oil tanker truck, a rocket-propelled grenade system, a heavy machine gun and a supply cache.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.