Officials Release Details of Latest Strikes in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, July 5, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 37 strikes consisting of 107 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of yesterday's strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 33 strikes consisting of 35 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, six strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed 11 oil storage tanks, nine oil trucks, six oil stills, six oil separator tanks and a command-and-control node.

-- Near Raqqa, 27 strikes engaged 19 ISIS tactical units; and destroyed 17 fighting positions, three tactical vehicles, a vehicle, two heavy machine guns, a mortar system, a weapons cache, a command-and-control node, a vehicle-borne-bomb facility and a vehicle-borne bomb.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, coalition military forces conducted four strikes consisting of 72 engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Huwayjah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed a fighting position.

-- Near Mosul, three strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed 33 fighting positions, two rocket-propelled grenade systems and a front-end loader; damaged five fighting positions and a command-and-control node; and suppressed a mortar team.

July 1 Strikes

Additionally, 13 strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on July 1 that closed within the last 24 hours:

-- Near Raqqa, Syria, 12 strikes engaged five ISIS tactical units; destroyed 10 fighting positions, a vehicle-borne bomb, an anti-air artillery system and a unmanned aerial system launch site; damaged 25 fighting positions; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit.

-- Near Mosul, Iraq, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed eight fighting positions, four weapons caches, three heavy machine guns, a rocket-propelled grenade system and a barrier wall; damaged five ISIS supply routes; and suppressed a sniper team.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.