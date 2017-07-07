National Guard Battles Colorado, Wyoming Wildfires

By Steve Marshall National Guard Bureau

ARLINGTON, Va., July 7, 2017 — As wildfires burned today in Colorado and Wyoming, National Guard troops and helicopters joined the battle to assist civilian fire crews.

In Wyoming, Gov. Matt Mead yesterday authorized two Wyoming Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews to begin aerial firefighting measures targeting the Keystone Fire.

The Keystone Fire, located in the Medicine Bow National Forest south of Rob Roy Reservoir, has so far gobbled up 1,300 acres.

Crews are on orders for six days, but orders can be modified based on the needs of the incident commander, according to a Wyoming National Guard news release.

Aiding Local Firefighting Efforts

"The Wyoming National Guard is committed to helping our local officials and assist in fire mitigation to preserve our communities and resources," said Army Col. Greg Phipps, Wyoming National Guard director of joint operations.

The last time Wyoming Army National Guard Black Hawk crews were activated by the governor to provide water-bucket operations in the state was in 2012 on fires in Weston, Platte and Natrona Counties.

And in Colorado, the Peak 2 fire was blazing about 2 miles north of Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Nearly 20 Colorado National Guard soldiers were mobilized on a verbal order from Gov. John Hickenlooper. They're flying two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters to aid fire crews.

The Colorado fire was reported at about 85 acres and evacuations were underway for people and animals, officials said.

"We're here to support our neighbors in Summit County," said the adjutant general of Colorado, Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh. "I have the utmost confidence in the readiness of our well-trained and experienced soldiers and airmen."

Each helicopter is equipped with an aerial water bucket, which is capable of carrying and delivering water or fire-retardant slurry, officials said. Black Hawks can carry up to 500 gallons, and Chinooks can carry up to 2,000 gallons.

(The Colorado and Wyoming National Guard contributed to this article.)