Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, July 8, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 29 strikes consisting of 76 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted 24 strikes consisting of 30 engagements against ISIS targets yesterday:

-- Near Abu Kamal, two strikes destroyed three ISIS oil-refinement stills, nine oil barrels and a storage tank.

-- Near Shadaddi, a strike destroyed two ISIS oil-refinement stills and two oil barrels.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, three strikes destroyed two ISIS oil-refinement stills, two vehicles, two oil tankers and a front-end loader.

-- Near Raqqa, 18 strikes engaged 16 ISIS tactical units and destroyed 17 fighting positions, two vehicles and a tunnel.

Strikes in Iraq

In Iraq, Coalition military forces conducted five strikes consisting of 46 engagements against ISIS targets yesterday:

-- Near Beiji, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three vehicles.

-- Near Mosul, three strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed 19 fighting positions, 10 medium machine guns, two weapon caches, an artillery system and a rocket-propelled-grenade system; damaged 13 fighting positions; and suppressed a mortar system.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike destroyed a front-end loader.

July 5-6 Strikes

Additionally, officials reported today that 13 strikes were conducted in Syria and Iraq on July 5-6 for which the information was unavailable at the time of yesterday's update:

-- On July 5 near Mosul, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed 13 medium machine guns, four rocket-propelled-grenade launchers, four improvised bombs, three fighting positions, a sniper position, an ISIS-held building, a tank, a vehicle, a command-and-control node and a weapons cache; damaged 15 fighting positions; and suppressed a sniper team.

-- On July 5 near Raqqa, two strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units; destroyed a fighting position, a front-end loader and an unmanned aerial system launch site; and suppressed 17 fighting positions and a sniper team.

-- On July 6 near Mosul, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit; destroyed a fighting position, a medium machine gun and a command-and-control node; and damaged two supply routes.

-- On July 6, near Raqqa, eight strikes engaged seven ISIS tactical units and destroyed five fighting positions, a recoilless rifle, a weapons cache and an ISIS-held building.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and some ground-based tactical artillery when fired on planned targets, officials noted.

Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike, they added. A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.